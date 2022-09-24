Raju Srivastava's prayer meet in Mumbai to be held on 25 September; His wife to return from Delhi today

The master comedian's prayer meet will be held in Mumbai and naturally, you will witness a large turnout of actors, filmmakers and TV producers makers. Raju 's wife is expected to be flying out to Mumbai mostly tomorrow. The prayer meet will be held on Sunday (September 25) at ISCKON JUHU.

Raju Srivastava , one of the celebrated comedians in India, passed away on Wednesday, 21 September. His death was confirmed by his family members. He was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi on August 10 after he complained of chest pain. From political leaders to celebrities have expressed their condolence on his death. Fans are also mourning his death and called him ‘Legend’. The late comedian was very popular among the masses. The prayer meet for the late comedian is due on 25 September.

According to Etimes, Raju's wife felt that since Raju operated from Mumbai, it will be only fitting to hold the meet in Mumbai as that would enable his colleagues and well-wishers to pay their last respect. There was a long discussion about this in the family as it is not easy for his wife to take the trip, but they eventually went for it. The family has made its travel plans, as you read this. The exact details will be announced by Srivastava's family by tonight.

Raju Srivastava passed away on Wednesday morning, a little before 10.30 am. Extensive efforts were made to revive him but all went in vain. The actor fought for his life in the hospital for more than 40 days but his condition did not improve. It's a very difficult time for the Srivastava household at the moment. Raju was cremated in Delhi after a long stay in AIIMS Hospital- the comedian's brother has a house in the Capital.

The late comedian was very popular among the masses. He participated in the shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Cirkus, and The Kapil Sharma Show among others.

