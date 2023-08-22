Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh never got married; Actress REACTS to Adil Khan Durrani’s shocking claims

Rakhi Sawant continues making headlines for her outrageous comments, fashion sense, and for her non-stop entertainment. However, the dancer-turned-actress is in the headlines now for all the wrong reasons. Yesterday, Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani held a press conference and revealed shocking details about the actress. From claiming that she cheated on him with her ex-husband Ritesh to accusing her of framing him; these revelations shocked everyone. Now, Rakhi Sawant has reacted to these claims.

Rakhi Sawant on her marriage to Ritesh

Yesterday, during the press conference, Adil Khan shared that Rakhi Sawant got married to him without divorcing Ritesh. He also showed their marriage pictures and legal proofs. However, Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh denied getting married to each other. During the interaction, Rakhi video-called him. On being asked, “Rakhi Sawant se shaadi hui hain aapki? (Did you marry Rakhi Sawant?)” Ritesh clarified, “Dekho yaha pe sab cheez manipulated hi hai na, sara cheez fake hui hai. Meine pehle bhi bataya, mein aaj usi ke liye case bhi ladh raha hu apne pehli wife se, jo cheez hui nahi thi, humlogon ka jho haseen relation hai, logon ne uska fayda uthaya. Mera pehli wife bhi uthaya, isne bhi uthaya,a ur ye saarein log milein huye hai. (Everything is manipulated here. I have told this before also and I’m still fighting a case against my first wife because of this. Everyone took advantage of my relationship with Rakhi, my first wife did, and now, he also did. All of them are related.)”

Watch the video of Ritesh's call here:

Ritesh denies helping Rakhi Sawant financially

Further, during the interaction, Ritesh denied helping Rakhi financially contrary to what Adil Khan Durrani said during the press conference. On being asked if he has helped Rakhi in any way by providing her with financial assistance, he denied it and said, "Nahi, hum dono alaag hone ke baad contact mein hi nahi the. (No, we lost contact after we got separated.)"

Here's the video of Ritesh denying helping Rakhi financially:

Adil Khan returned to Mumbai after serving his time in Mysore jail for five months. After arriving, he told the media that he would hold a press conference to share his side of the story. At the press conference, he shared that he would seek justice and take legal steps against Rakhi Sawant. Rakhi reacted to this and held a media interaction today.

