Rakhi Sawant calls ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani a 'murderer'; reveals 'He confessed to me...'

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Rakhi Sawant is again in the news due to her troubled marriage and controversies related to her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani. Adil Khan Durrani, who is a Dubai-based businessman, was locked in Mysuru jail after being charged with fraud, theft, and assault. Recently he was imprisoned and after his release, he returned to Mumbai. After returning, Adil did not waste a minute raising allegations against his ex-wife Rakhi Sawant. While talking to the media on August 21, Adil made serious allegations against Rakhi and even called her out for having an extramarital affair. He even accused Rakhi of threatening him to kill.

Rakhi Sawant calls Adil Khan Durrani a 'murderer':

To address the allegations, Rakhi Sawant held a press conference and spoke about all the allegations made by her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani. Rakhi was asked about threatening Adil to kill him and responding to this, Rakhi said, "If I have threatened him then there should be proof of it." She then revealed, "Mumtaaz Ji joh hai Mysuru mei, inki kuch lagti hai. Uske bete ne mujhe Taj mei yaha pe mere saath bait ke video viral kiya tha. Voh bike chala rha tha truck se usko udaa diya Adil ne. Aur Adil ne mujhe bola." (There's Mumtaaz Ji in Mysuru who is Adil's relative. Her son made a video with me in Taj which got viral. Her son was riding a bike when Adil hit him with a truck and murdered him. Adil told me about this.)

Watch Rakhi Sawant's video making this shocking revelation:

Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant even spoke about Adil Khan Durrani's allegations against her of having an extra-marital affair with ex-boyfriend Ritesh. Along with this, she accused Adil of doing illegal activities and using her as a stepping stone to becoming a star in the entertainment world. Rakhi's ex-boyfriend Ritesh had also joined the press conference via video call where he spoke about all the accusations made by Adil against him.

To know more updates about Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani's brawl, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

ALSO READ: Rakhi Sawant makes SHOCKING allegations against ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani: 'He had s*x with women and men'