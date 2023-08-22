Rakhi Sawant claims Adil Khan Durrani used her to get into Bollywood; ‘Mera innocence ka fayda uthaya hai’

Rakhi Sawant, the popular entertainer, dancer, and actress is all over the internet owing to the allegations made by her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani. Yesterday, he held a press conference where he made shocking allegations against Rakhi Sawant. He was imprisoned in Mysuru jail for five months on charges of fraud, theft, and assault, as complained by Rakhi Sawant in an FIR. He returned to Mumbai yesterday after his release and said that he will seek justice for Rakhi framing him.

Rakhi Sawant claims Adil Khan Durrani used her to get into Bollywood

To set the record straight, Rakhi Sawant held a media interaction today where she revealed that Adil Khan Durrani is doing this cheap stunt to gain publicity. He denied the allegations made by her ex-husband against her. Further, she said that Adil used her to get into Bollywood. “Arrey, aab toh launch hona hai Yash Raj mein, aab tak toh mein tujhe (Adil) bana diya. Jo tujhe chahiye tha, tu ban gaya. Mere paas audio ha, ye bolta hai Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh sab ko replace karega, bolta hai ye. Usne mera istemaal kiya hero banne ke liye, Bollywood mein aane ke liye,usne mera innocence ka fayda uthaya (Now he will get launched in Yash Raj films because I made him famous. Whatever he wanted, he got it. He used to say that he would replace Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh Khan. He used me to become a hero and get into Bollywood.)” shared the actress.

Watch the video of Rakhi Sawant here:

Rakhi Sawant on Adil Khan Durrani’s plans of leaving her

In the same conversation, Rakhi added that she heard Adil speaking to his girlfriend. He told her that he loved her and he is planning to leave Rakhi. “I’m leaving Rakhi in December, I have all the plans. This is a fake bloody hell marriage,” added the Bigg Boss personality.

Yesterday, at the press conference, Adil Khan Durrani shared that he would seek justice and take legal steps against Rakhi Sawant. He added that he is gonna do a lot of things, but won't inform the media because he doesn't want a media trial.

