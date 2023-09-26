Rakhi Sawant ditches regular transport to reach estranged husband Adil Durrani's home; Watch how she arrives

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and rape

Model-actress Rakhi Sawant never fails to make it to the headlines every day owing to her controversial personal life. She has been all over the news for a while now because of the allegations made by her estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani. The Dubai-based businessman held a press conference after being released from jail and made several accusations against Rakhi. In response, Rakhi also made shocking revelations about him in a press conference held recently. Since then, their brawl seems unstoppable and both are seeking social media's support to state evidence and facts against each other.

Here's how Rakhi Sawant reaches Adil Durrani's house

Now, in an interesting turn of events, Rakhi Sawant was spotted by the paparazzi outside Adil Durrani's house in Mysore. Just a few hours ago, Rakhi Sawant's interesting video has been surfacing online and netizens can't stop talking about it. In a video shared, it is seen that Rakhi ditches the regular transport to travel to her husband Adil Durrani's home in Mysore. Instead, she chooses JCB bulldozer as her vehicle to reach her estranged husband's home. Rakhi is seen wearing a blue ethnic kurta set and is accompanied by a friend. She is all smiles as she poses beside the JCB for the paparazzi. This video of Rakhi is going viral like wildfire and has left netizens stunned.

Watch Rakhi Sawant's video here-

Brief explanation of how Rakhi and Adil's feud started

A while ago, Rakhi tied the knot with Adil Khan Durrani but within months, the duo parted ways abruptly after things went sour in their relationship. Adil was previously incarcerated on charges of fraud, theft, and assault, as detailed in an FIR lodged by Rakhi Sawant. He was then imprisoned in Mysuru jail and after his release, he returned to Mumbai. In a press conference, Adil Khan Durrani accused Rakhi Sawant of paying Rs 3 lakhs to people for charging rape allegations against him.

Post this, Rakhi blamed Adil for sexually abusing her, attempting to kill her and allegedly raping his Iranian girlfriend. Along with this, she accused Adil of murdering his family member, performing illegal activities and using her as a stepping stone to becoming a star in the entertainment world. The war still continues with both stating facts against one another.

On the professional front, Rakhi Sawant was last seen in the hit controversial reality show Bigg Boss Marathi 4. She was also a part of Salman Khan hosted hit reality show Bigg Boss 15, where she entered with her ex-husband Ritesh.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Asit Modi called everyone his servants': Shailesh Lodha on quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah