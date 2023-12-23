Rakhi Sawant exempted from appearing before court in Sherlyn Chopra case; Report

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court issued notice to Sherlyn Chopra in response to a plea by actress Rakhi Sawant. Reportedly, the latter had filed a petition to squash the case registered by the model last year for outraging the modesty of a woman. The Court also issued interim protection to Sawant, which has been extended till January 3.

Rakhi Sawant exempted from appearing before the Court

In November 2022, Sherlyn Chopra filed an FIR against Rakhi Sawant. She accused the latter of defaming, sexually harassing, and provoking her by publicly labeling her as a 'characterless person' and 'porn star' in a press conference. She had also accused Sawant of threatening her with physical harm.

Reportedly, the actress told the media that Rakhi Sawant made her 'inappropriate' videos viral on the internet. However, the latter claimed that Chopra had filed a case against her 'driven by a desire for revenge.'

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant was booked under sections 354(A) (outraging modesty of a woman), 500 (defamation), 504 (intent to provoke breach of peace), and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 67(A) of the Information and Technology Act, among others.

Rakhi Sawant filed a plea quashing the FIR stating that false accusations and defamatory statements were made by the complainant. She also claimed that she and the complainant resolved the issue amicably. The bench of Justices Prakash D Naik and Nitin R Borkar heard Rakhi Sawant's plea to squash the FIR and granted exemption to Sawant from appearing before the trial court.

Rakhi Sawant's lawyer, Ali Kaashif Khan, mentioned, "It was kept for passing order on anticipatory bail application filed by her today, but since we submitted an order of High court in the Sherlyn Chopra case stating that she has got relief in that case as well, court gave date of January 3 and extended protection to Rakhi Sawant."

The Court will hear the plea next on January 10.

