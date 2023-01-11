Rakhi Sawant gets married to her beau Ali Khan Durrani in a secret ceremony; See PIC

Rakhi Sawant is one of the popular personalities in the showbiz world and has garnered a huge fan following. The actress has always been the talk of the town owing to her personal and professional life, and controversial statements. Once again, Rakhi Sawant is making headlines due to her personal life as she is now married. Rakhi finally took the plunge and has tied the knot with her long-time beau Adil Khan Durrani. Rakhi and Adil have been dating for a long time and were often spotted together. Rakhi Sawant gets married to Adil Khan Durrani:

Rakhi Sawant maintains an active presence on all her social media handles and has a massive number of followers. She shares every update about her life with her fans. Though Rakhi has not shared pictures or videos of her wedding on her Instagram handle, there is a picture of Rakhi and Adil that has been going viral on social media, which suggests that both are now married. In this photo, Rakhi and Adil were seen wearing garlands and can be seen holding their marriage certificate and posing for the pictures. Both are all smiles as they pose for the picture. Rakhi was seen wearing a suit whereas Adil donned a black shirt and pants. Take a look at their wedding PIC:

For the unversed, Adil Khan Durrani and Rakhi Sawant started dating after the actress got divorced from her ex-husband Ritesh. She later introduced Adil, a businessman from Mysore as her boyfriend, to the media and her fans. Both have been quite vocal about their relationship and were often seen making appearances in the city. On the personal front, Rakhi is going through a difficult time as her mother is suffering from brain tumor. She posted a video seeking prayers from fans for her mother's speedy recovery. Rakhi's new post on Instagram read, "I don't care how hard life gets, I am not losing my faith in God." On the professional front, Rakhi Sawant was last seen in the hit controversial reality show Bigg Boss Marathi 4. She was also a part of Salman Khan hosted hit reality show Bigg Boss 15, where she entered with her ex-husband Ritesh. The couple parted ways after coming out of the Bigg Boss 15 house and Rakhi had taken to her social media handle to announce her separation.

