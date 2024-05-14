Rakhi Sawant hospitalized due to serious heart-related ailment; Report

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rakhi Sawant never misses a chance to make headlines. But today, on May 14, she came into the news for something serious.

According to reports, Rakhi was rushed to a hospital after she suffered from serious heart-related issues.

Rakhi Sawant has been hospitalized

As per reports, Rakhi Sawant has been admitted to the hospital. A bunch of photos have been going viral on social media in which she can be seen lying on a hospital bed with an intravenous cannula in her left hand.

A pulse oximeter is clipped onto her fingertip on her right hand while her blood pressure is being monitored by a nurse. A paparazzi posted photos of Rakhi and wrote in the caption that she had been hospitalized due to a heart ailment.

According to News18 Showsha, Rakhi's ex-husband Ritesh informed the portal that he would update about her health soon. However, no further reports about her health have surfaced as of now.

The Supreme Court of India denies Rakhi Sawant’s plea

Rakhi's ex-husband, Adil Durrani, posted a video on his Instagram stories, calling it the happiest day of his life as the Supreme Court Of India had canceled his ex-wife's bail and asked her to surrender to Mumbai Police within four weeks.

Further, in the video, he mentioned that the court will acknowledge Rakhi's bail plea only if she abides by the orders of the Supreme Court; otherwise, there will be no bail until then.

More about Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani

Rakhi Sawant, who was previously married to Adil Durrani, accused him of getting married to Bigg Boss 12 contestant Somi Khan without giving her a divorce. The actress also accused him of mishandling her finances and denying giving funds to cover her mother's prolonged illness.

After several revelations about her personal life, she found herself embroiled in a legal battle with her ex-husband. However, the Supreme Court of India has now announced its verdict in the pornographic video leak case and rejected Rakhi's plea for bail without surrender.

Meanwhile, Rakhi recently made headlines when she attended an event wearing a red towel dress. Her dress reminded fans of Doja Cat's white towel dress that she wore at the Met Gala 2024.

