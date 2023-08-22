Rakhi Sawant makes SHOCKING allegations against ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani: He had s*x with women and men

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Rakhi Sawant, who is a prominent name in the entertainment world, often makes headlines owing to controversies related to her personal life. The actress was recently in the news for tying the knot with a Dubai-based businessman Adil Khan Durrani. Within months the duo parted ways abruptly after things went sour in their relationship. Adil was previously incarcerated on charges of fraud, theft, and assault, as detailed in an FIR lodged by Rakhi Sawant. Adil Khan was imprisoned in Mysuru jail and after his release, he finally returned to Mumbai. Recently, in a press conference, Adil Khan Durrani accused Rakhi Sawant of paying 3 lakhs to people for charging rape allegations against him.

Rakhi Sawant reveals shocking details about Adil Khan Durrani:

Revealing details about Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi Sawant told in the press conference, "Adil was in jail for allegedly raping his Iranian girlfriend and not because of me. He was in jail not because of me. He was here for 22 days and had hit me and tortured me. I have seen him having sex with other women and even men. I have seen it. He tried to kill me in Dubai and here. I have not given 3 lakhs to anyone. His Iranian girlfriend was with him for 5 years and he raped her for six months. His girlfriend didn't know that he married me. He lied to his girlfriend and me. He told me that she is his friend and he told her that because of Rakhi I want to go to Bigg Boss. I want to be a star. He told his Iranian girlfriend that he will take her to Bigg Boss and lied to her and kept raping her. She was a student. So I have not given money to anyone."

Watch Rakhi Sawant's video here-

Later, Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant also said, "Adil told his girlfriend, 'I am leaving Rakhi in December.' When his Iranian girlfriend questioned him about their marriage, Rakhi said, "Adil told his girlfriend that his marriage with me is fake."

In the same press conference, Rakhi even spoke about Adil Khan Durrani's allegations against her of having an extra-marital affair with ex-boyfriend Ritesh. Along with this, she accused Adil of murdering his family member, performing illegal activities and using her as a stepping stone to becoming a star in the entertainment world.

To know more updates about Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani's brawl, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

ALSO READ: Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani reveals TRUTH; says, ‘My parents disowned me'