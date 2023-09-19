Rakhi Sawant shares her Nikkha video with Adil Khan Durrani; Watch

Rakhi Sawant, a well-known actress and television personality, has been in the spotlight due to her ongoing public dispute with her estranged husband, Adil Khan Durrani. The two have engaged in a verbal spat, making serious allegations against each other. The situation escalated when Adil Khan Durrani was imprisoned in Mysuru jail following a complaint filed by Rakhi. In a surprising turn of events, Rakhi Sawant shared videos from her Nikkha ceremony with Adil Khan on her Instagram account.

Rakhi Sawant shares her Nikkha ceremony video with Adil Khan:

Rakhi Sawant recently took to her Instagram handle to share videos from her Nikkha ceremony with Adil Khan, where a Maulana is seen conducting the Nikkha ceremony. In one video, the Maulana can be seen reading the Nikkha ceremony, with Rakhi and Adil repeating the words after him. In her caption, Rakhi expressed her frustration, alleging that Adil is causing trouble for her. She wrote “He just want to trouble me creating scenes and problem for me talking about Muslim non-Muslim about Hindu. He only told me to accept Islam now I am Islamic now again he wants to trouble me guys. He is troubling me a lot.”

In another video, the Maulana is seen taking thumb impressions of both Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan on a register with their photos. Posting this video on her Instagram, she captioned and wrote, “This is my marriage with Adil Khan Durrani. I did Nikkah front of Maulana. How can he say that I’m not Muslim after my Knigge my name is Fatima He is putting all fake allegation on me. He is troubling me to become a famous using me using my name for fame for Bollywood shame on him.”

Rakhi Sawant shared her marriage certificate:

Rakhi Sawant also went ahead and shared a picture of her marriage certificate with Adil Khan on her social media account. Sharing the marriage certificate picture, she wrote, “Hey guys, this is my marriage certificate the day except Allah. I am married him. I read the Kamla and there is my name written Fatima and my stupid husband is telling everyone. I am not Muslim shame on him. Did he has a knowledge of Islam without Vasu without clothes he’s taking a swear on Kiran paaji did he is a Muslim.”

Work-wise, Rakhi Sawant has had a diverse career in the entertainment industry. She gained recognition by participating in the first season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss. Rakhi Sawant also appeared as the prospective bride in Season 1 of the Swayamvar TV series, which was famously known as Rakhi Ka Swayamvar, where she searched for a life partner on national television.

In addition to her television career, Rakhi ventured into the world of movies. She made her film debut in 1997 with the movie Agnichakra and subsequently appeared in films from various regions, showcasing her versatility as an actress and entertainer.

