Rakhi Sawant shares screenshots of estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani asking her to get him into Bigg Boss

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani's beef is quite well known by now. Rakhi made heads turn when she announced her separation from her alleged former husband Ritesh Singh and got married to businessman Adil Khan Durrani. She married Durrani in an Islamic set-up and also converted to Islam. Amidst the controversy surrounding Rakhi and Adil, the actress has shared screenshots from her conversation with her estranged husband. Rakhi Sawant shares screenshots where Adil Khan Durrani asks her to get him work

Rakhi has claimed Adil wanted to use her for professional gains.

Time and again, Sawant has stated that Adil Khan Durrani had no romantic feelings for her and only wanted to use her as a stepping stone to enter the showbiz world. Now, Rakhi shared a screenshot of her chat with Adil wherein he is seen asking Rakhi to get him work from the entertainment world. The chat also revealed Durrani's wish to enter the controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

Have a look at the screenshot shared by Rakhi Sawant:

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani: allegations and counter allegations

Both Rakhi and Adil have held multiple press conferences in the past couple of months to put forth their point of view. A series of serious allegations have been leveled by them at each other. While Adil claimed that Rakhi Sawant drugged him and recorded a confession video, Rakhi stated that Adil has a record of multiple marriages in the past and has had extramarital affairs. Rakhi accused Adil of recording her nude videos and selling them for hefty amounts, whereas Adil alleged that Rakhi was a fraudster and owed him money. In the midst of the controversy, Rakhi revealed that she was not married to Ritesh Singh. She claimed to have been married only to Adil.

Commotion amid Rakhi- Adil Controversy

Amidst the apparent situation between Rakhi and Adil, Rakhi's former bestie Rajshree More has changed sides and is now supporting the actor’s estranged husband. She also held press conferences against Rakhi. Sherlyn Chopra, who was initially seen mocking Rakhi and siding with Rajshree-Adil has suddenly extended her support to Sawant. Meanwhile, close aids of Adil have joined hands with Rakhi against him.

