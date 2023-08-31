'Call me Fatima,' tells burqa-clad Rakhi Sawant to paps on addressing her as Rakhi at airport; WATCH

Content Warning: This article contains references to sexual and mental abuse

Rakhi Sawant was recently seen in the holy places of Mecca to receive blessings in her tough times. The actress visited the holy Dargah where she was seen crying for Mercy and blaming her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani for completely destroying her life. She even appealed to the people around her to pray for her betterment and peace of mind. Now, Sawant is finally back in Mumbai and she requested the media to call her Fatima instead of her real name.

Rakhi Sawant urges the media to call her Fatima

As Rakhi Sawant was spotted at the Mumbai airport spending a spiritual time in Umrah, Mecca she urged the paps to address her as Fatima, not Rakhi. In the video, Sawant got a warm welcome from her fans and paps at the airport where she tells the media , “Do not call me Rakhi call me Fatima.” In the video, Sawant is dressed in a white burkha with hijab and later a man tries to put a garland over her but she stops him. Later, one by one all her fans gather to put garlands over her, showering rose petals on her and shaking hands with her. Even the media people started addressing her as Appa (elder sister in Islam) and clicked pictures of her.

Take a look at the video here

The Bigg Boss season 15 fame had posted many pictures and videos of herself from Mecca proudly showcasing her spiritual personality. In a recent video, she was seen crying and accusing her former husband Adil Durrani of robbing and dictating her entire life. She revealed how she converted to Islam and changed her name to Fatima for the love of her husband who had given her false promises of offering prayers and spending her entire life together. Sawant even appealed to Durrani to stop troubling her with false accusations as Allah himself has accepted her and he will soon be punished for his crimes.

For the uninformed, Sawant has accused Durrani of physically and mentally abusing her. Furthermore, the Pardesiya performer accused him of cheating on her with his Iranian girlfriend whom he ended up raping and enticing with false promises of getting her an entry in Bigg Boss. The Masti actress even claimed that Durrani had even given her murder threats and hacked her Instagram account along with actress Sherlyn Chopra.

Adil Durrani has denied all allegations

Following Rakhi’s complaints, Adil was arrested and kept in the Mysuru Jail. Post his release, he held a press conference denying all of the allegations against him. As of now, there is no progress on the case yet.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

