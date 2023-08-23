Rakhi Sawant’s BFF Rajshree files FIR against her; says ‘Rakhi ko mera sab kuch chahiye’

Rakhi Sawant, a well-known actress and dancer is grabbing all the eyeballs and has found herself entangled in a disheartening legal conflict and a public feud with her former spouse, Adil Khan Durrani. Amid the ongoing controversy, Rakhi's closest friend, Rajshree, has taken a step further by filing a police complaint against her.

Rajshree confirmed that she indeed lodged a formal complaint against Rakhi. Today, she conducted a press conference to discuss the present circumstances surrounding the matter.

This is what Rakhi Sawant bff has to say about it:

On the 23rd of August, Rajshree took a significant step by filing a First Information Report (FIR) against her longtime close friend, Rakhi Sawant. Addressing the press conference Rajshree said, “In no way does Rakhi Sawant have financially helped me ever, rather, it's me who assists Rakhi. I've provided Rakhi with so much financial support – petrol for her car, a driver, afternoon meals, dinner, my car, my clothes, and even down to sharing my footwear. If I ever step out of my house with a nice purse, and she notices it. She’ll be like, How could you have such a nice purse? Give it to me, Rajshree. And I am like alright, you take it.”

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Rajshree further said that she sometimes feels like apart from her kidney, Rakhi Sawant has acquired everything from her. She added, “Rakhi is unwell, so I request the public to send her a get well soon message. She escalates situations to the point of getting them shut down. She has this confidence that she can harm anyone, threaten anyone, ruin anyone's business, destroy anyone's character. So, Rakhi madam, it's not that easy to do all these things.”

Rajshree also said Rakhi is threatening her that she will say false things about her nail art business in front of the media. Rajshree said, “She mentioned that nail art studios also engage in prostitution. She said that if I dared speak out in the media, she would go public with these claims against my business. She would go to the media and say that inside my shop, within my nail art studio, all these activities are carried out. So, Rakhi Sawant, I openly challenge you to prove this."

Advertisement

Rakhi and Rajshree’s friendship

Rakhi and Rajshree's bond was akin to the iconic duo Jay and Veeru from the movie Sholay. Rajshree consistently stood by Rakhi's side, much like a pillar of support, especially during the trying time when Rakhi's mother sadly passed away. However, their once-stalwart friendship appears to be fading, as Rajshree has taken the step of filing a complaint against Rakhi, citing numerous instances of threats and intimidation.

For more updates on Rakhi Sawant controversies, keep visiting Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rakhi Sawant on Adil Khan Durrani’s allegation of being unable to conceive, ‘Kaunsa husband…?’