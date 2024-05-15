It is quite common for Rakhi Sawant to be in the headlines. But this time, her serious health-related issues have raised concern among netizens. The Bigg Boss 14-fame was rushed to the hospital and was admitted on May 14. Amidst her legal battle with ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani, the actress' current condition is all over the internet. Meanwhile, Rakhi's brother, Rakesh Sawant, revealed being disturbed about her illness and slammed her haters.

According to the reports, Rakhi has been admitted due to a serious heart ailment, and the photos of her lying on the hospital bed are going viral on social media.

Rakhi Sawant's brother accuses Adil of taking her money

While talking to Times Now/Telly Talk, Rakhi's brother, Rakesh Sawant, opened up about how people have betrayed his sister and turned against her. While Adil Khan Durrani and Rajshree More have been making shocking allegations against the Bigg Boss 14 fame, Rakesh's statement had another story to convey.

He revealed being disturbed and elaborated on how people have been demanding money from Rakhi ever since their mother died. Rakesh went on to add that people have gone against his sister and Adil took away all her money. "Usne Rakhi ke saare aas pass ke logon se dosti karke abhi uske khilaf use kar raha hai. Woh bhaagi bhaagi phir rahi hai (He befriended her known people and has been using them against her)," added Rakhi's brother.

Further, he went on to accuse Adil of bribing police and media for showcasing things against Rakhi. Not only this, but Rakesh claimed that the police hadn't provided the charge sheet yet, so bail could not be granted. Expressing trust and hope in the almighty, he mentioned, "Upar wala dekh raha hai. Rakhi ke fans uske saath hai (God is watching everything. Rakhi's fans are with her)."

Rakesh Sawant's brother's befitting reply to her haters

Apart from landing a few allegations against Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani, Rakesh Sawant asked fans to pray for her speedy recovery. He opened up about how his sister got so anxious that she had to suffer from a heart problem.

Divulging further, he added, "Maa ke jaane ke baad humara ghar bikhar gaya. Agar Rakhi ko kuch hua toh inki zindagi toh barbaad hogi hi aur desh mein Rakhi ke jo fans hai, woh inn sabko chhodenge nahi. Aaj Rakhi ko media, fans aur police walon ki zaroorat hai (After our mother's death, everything was shattered. If everything goes wrong, then Rakhi's fans will not spare them. Currently, Rakhi needs support from media, fans, and police)."

