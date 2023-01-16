Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan confirms wedding: 'Had to handle few things so had to be quiet'

Rakhi Sawant has been a part of the industry for a long time and has a huge number of followers on her social media handles. Rakhi is known for making headlines owing to her controversial comments and personal life. Recently, Rakhi surprised her followers by sharing amazing news about her personal life. The actress announced her marriage to her longtime boyfriend, Adil Khan Durrani. For the unversed, Rakhi and Adil have been dating for a long time and are often spotted making public appearances. When Rakhi shared her wedding pictures with Adil, they went viral like wildfire. However, netizens were confused as Adil had not shared any pictures and maintained silence on their wedding news.

Adil wrote, "So here’s an announcement finally, I never said I am not married to you Rakhi Just had to handle few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi)." Rakhi Sawant too dropped a comment on her husband's post and wrote, "Thanks jaan lots of love." Celebs such as Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Ankita Lokhande Jain also wished "Congratulations" to the newly married couple in the comment section.

Now, after days of being tight-lipped about their marriage, Adil Khan Durrani finally took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture of their wedding with Rakhi. In this picture, both are seen wearing garlands, and Rakhi is decked in a pink and white ethnic floral outfit, whereas Adil is wearing a casual black shirt and denim jeans. Sharing this wedding photo, Adil clarified a lot of rumors and revealed why he was silent about his marriage with Rakhi.

Check out their PIC here-

Recently in a chat with ETimes, Adil confirmed his marriage with Rakhi and said, "Well, yes, Rakhi and I are married. We are living together and happy." However, when asked whether his family had accepted Rakhi, he said, "Woh process ab bhi chal rahi hai (it is an ongoing process). It will take some time." For the unversed, Adil Khan Durrani and Rakhi Sawant started dating after the actress got divorced from her ex-husband Ritesh. She later introduced Adil, a businessman from Mysore as her boyfriend to the media and her fans. Both have been quite vocal about their relationship and were often seen making appearances in the city.

Rakhi Sawant talks about her marriage:

In an exclusive interview with ETimes, Rakhi Sawant revealed that she tied the knot to Adil Khan Durrani in July 2022 after knowing him for three months. She also mentioned that they had a nikah ceremony followed by a court marriage. Rakhi stated that Adil wanted to keep their wedding under wraps because it would have gotten difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people knew about their marriage. Adil asked Rakhi not to disclose their marriage to anyone and this was the reason why she remained tightlipped about their wedding. Rakhi further stated, "According to him, tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami lee hai."

Rakhi further stated that things are not fine between the couple and said that a lot happened while she was locked up inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house recently. She also said that she will talk about it when the time is right and at this point, she wants to save her marriage. She also said, "I want the world to know that I am married to Adil. Main bahut pareshan hoon isliye logon ke saamne meri shaadi aana zaroori hai."

Speaking about her personal life, Rakhi is going through a difficult time as her mother is suffering from a brain tumor. She posted a video seeking prayers from fans for her mother's speedy recovery.

About Adil Khan Durrani:

Adil Khan Durrani is a Mysore-based businessman who is the managing director at ‘Used Cars’. His Instagram handle also shows that he has a lot of interest in luxurious cars and machines. He came into the limelight after Rakhi Sawant introduced her to the media as his boyfriend after filing for divorce from his ex-husband Ritesh. Adil is an actor-model and has also been featured in a music video along with his lady love, Rakhi. He has also gifted a BMW car to Rakhi and bought a house in Dubai in the latter’s name.

About Rakhi Sawant:

Rakhi Sawant was last seen in the hit controversial reality show Bigg Boss Marathi 4. She was also a part of Salman Khan hosted hit reality show Bigg Boss 15, where she entered with her ex-husband Ritesh. The couple parted ways after coming out of the Bigg Boss 15 house and Rakhi had taken to her social media handle to announce her separation.