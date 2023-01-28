Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda passes away following cancer battle

Life has been tough for Rakhi Sawant after she walked out of Bigg Boss Marathi 4. The actress' mother was battling brain tumour and was hospitalised. Meanwhile, her marriage with Adil Khan Durrani was also in turmoil. As per the recent development, it has been reported that Rakhi’s mother has just passed away after her prolonged battle with cancer.

In an interview with Times of India, Rakhi confirmed that her mother Jaya Bheda is no more. She was quoted saying ‘Maa ab nahi rahi.’ Rakhi said that it was a multiple organ failure and she was very critical. The cancer spread to her kidneys and lungs, said the actress who was constantly weeping. Moreover, Jaya took her last breathe at Citicare hospital in Juhu and her daughter was by her side during the end moment. For the unversed, Jaya was fighting the cancer for nearly three years.

Rakhi visited Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Dargah Sharif

Just a few days back, Rakhi visited Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Dargah Sharif to pray for her mother's health and happy married life. She bought phoolon ki chadar and itr (incense sticks) as part of her offering to Almighty. She was quoted saying ‘got married to Adil Khan Durrani recently. For the first time, I want to offer chadar at the Garib Nawaz Dargah. I hope my prayers are accepted by God. I hope my mother recovers soon, and I have a happy married life. Meri dua qubool ho toh mein yeh chadar, phool sab pesh kar rahi hun.’

Pinkvilla wishes Rakhi strength in this hour of crisis and pray that her mother’s soul rest in eternal peace.