Raksha Bandhan 2023: Disha Parmar, Rubina Dilaik, Paras Kalnawat, and others celebrate with their siblings

Rakshabandhan is celebrated every year. It is a festival that holds deep cultural significance in India and is observed on August 30th and 31st this year. This day celebrates the bond between siblings, brothers vow to protect their sisters and shower them with gifts, while sisters pray for the long life of their brothers. They tie colorful threads, or rakhis around their brothers' wrists. Celebrity siblings marked the joyous occasion of Raksha Bandhan with fervor and love, as they celebrated the age-old tradition that honors the unique bond shared between brothers and sisters. Rubina Dilaik, Disha Parmar, Paras Kalnawat, and others celebrated this day in their own way.

Disha Parmar uploaded a photo that shows him tying a rakhi on his younger brother's wrist. She shared that her mother captured the candid moment. She also tied a Rakhi to her dog, who looked adorable.

Rubina Dilaik proved Rakshabandhan is not just between brothers and sisters, but it celebrates the bond between sisters too. She shared a post that showcased the precious bond between her and her sisters. The photo is uploaded with the caption, "Ek dusri ki Raksha ka waada …… Happy Rakshabandhan dear @rohinidilaik @jyotikadilaik."

Arjit Taneja uploaded a picture with his sister where he flaunts his rakhi on the wrist. He also uploaded an old photo along with it.

Niti Taylor uploaded a photo with her sister to celebrate their bond on Rakhi. She wrote in the caption, "Happy Rakhii pyaari behnaa, love you the most."

Aishwarya Sharma also uploaded a photo with her sibling with the caption, "Happy Rakshabandhan" She looks all decked up in a pink salwar suit with her brother in a fuschia pink kurta. Many fans also complimented their matching outfits.

Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat reshared a picture his elder sister uploaded to wish them on Rakshabandhan. The photo features a little Paras and his brother. The caption reads, "Happy Rakshabandhan to my brothers who have been my partner in crime, my confidant, and my forever friend. Here's to the countless memories and the unbreakable bond we share. Love you soo much." Paras reshared this and wrote, "Thank ou so much di, miss you soo much!"

Neil Bhatt also celebrated Rakhi at his sister's place. His wife, Aishwarya Sharma was also there with him.

