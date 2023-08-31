Raksha Bandhan 2023: Karan Kundrra, Shoaib Ibrahim, Shehnaaz Gill and others share moments from celebrations

Rakshabandhan is an auspicious day that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters tie a sacred thread, called the rakhi on their brother’s wrist and pray for their good health, on the other hand, brothers vow to protect their sisters. This beautiful festival strengthens the bond between siblings. Rakshabandhan is celebrated on August 30th and 31st this year. To celebrate this occasion, many celebrity siblings have shared beautiful moments on social media capturing how they celebrated this day. Let’s take a peek into the celebrations of Karan Kundrra, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shoaib Ibrahim, and others.

Karan Kundrra, Shehnaaz Gill, Shoaib Ibrahim, and others celebrated Rakshabandhan

Just an hour back, Karan Kundrra posted a series of photos from his Rakshabandhan celebration by the sea. In the pictures, he and his elder sister can be seen twinning in red. The photos show the sister tying rakhi and feeding him sweets. Their father can also be seen standing next to Karan. It is evident from the photo that the family is currently enjoying a vacation.

Here are the photos Karan Kundrra posted:

Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz is away this Rakshabandhan, but this didn't stop the actress from celebrating the day. She tied rakhi to a few of her friends and her team members. Uploading the photos, she wrote in the caption that she missed her brother this time. This is the beauty of this occasion, many sisters form a connection with their Rakhi brothers even though they do not have blood relation.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill's celebration here:

Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba Ibrahim also tied a rakhi and they celebrated the day with their cousins. Uploading the photos, he wrote in the caption, "Happy Rakshabandhan to all #khushrahiyepyaarbaatiye"

Here's a sneak peek into Shoaib Ibrahim's celebrations:

Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also uploaded a few photos with her brothers and wrote, "They look shy but they are Shy(tan) Happy rakshabandhan" The photos beautifully capture their sweet bond. She also uploaded a funny reel with her brother.

Another Bigg Boss 16 finalist Archana Gautam tied rakhi to her fellow contestant Sajid Khan. She uploaded a video sharing that she kept her promise and now she will tie him a rkahi every year. She also showed s pink box, which was apparently his gift for her. Later, she also uploaded photos and videos with her brothers and mother sharing a sneak peek into their celebrations.

Parth Samthaan uploaded a beautiful reel on his social media which is a compilation of his rakhi celebrations with his sisters. The video is uploaded with the caption, "That time when you shower all your love on your sisters. Happy Rakshabandhan from us to you #myfamily #mysisters #rakhi"

Gauahar Khan celebrated this day with her rakhi brother, Aashish Mangal. Sharing some beautiful pictures, she wrote, "Happiness. 10 yrs of this beautiful bhai behen rishta . @aashish_mangal may u always be happy n healthy . My sweetest @payal1110 ure the best wife someone could have, always making yummy food for us on rakhi n maintaining all ur cultural duties so beautifully . Special rakhi this time with our little #Zehaan Alhamdulillah. #family #rakshabandhan2023" Her little one, Zehaan can also be seen in mother's lap in one of the pictures.

Shraddha Arya celebrated this day with the women of Brahma Kumaris. She visited them with her sister. Uploading the photos from her visit, she wrote, "RakshaBandhan understood from and celebrated with the very calming and enriching Brahma Kumaris. Thank you for gracing our home with your visit and bestowing on the words of Wisdom!"

Ankita Lokhande celebrated the beautiful festival tying a rakhi to her mother and her aunt. She uploaded a video of the celebration and wrote, "I promise to protect you mommy till my last breath. I love you so much. I love you massi"

Shiv Thakare posted a picture with his sister, Manisha. The sibling can be seen donning color co-ordinated outfits in pink.

Karan Wahi had a different celebration as he tied rakhi to his pet dog, Noah. He shared that his sisters are not around, so he got to celebrate it in his own way as he is fond of this occasion.

