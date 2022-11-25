Ram Kapoor purchases Ferrari Portofino; Cost of this swanky convertible car will blow your mind

Popular actor Ram Kapoor has been a prominent name in the entertainment world and starred in several shows and films. Over the years, the actor won the hearts of the masses with his exceptional acting prowess. Ram has also maintained an active social media presence and often shares glimpses of his precious family moments and professional life. The actor has now become the talk of the town owing to his expensive purchase.

Ram Kapoor is a huge fan of high-end cars and bikes, and thus he has some unique collections to his credit. One of the most expensive cars Ram owns is the Porsche 911 Carrera S which is worth more than Rs 1.8 crore. Recently, the Bade Ache Lagte Hain actor added another swanky car to his collection and that is Ferrari Portofino. Ferrari Portofino is a convertible car, which has a retractable roof and costs more than Rs 3.50 crore. It was a YouTube channel named Vee12 that posted the video of Ram Kapoor and his Ferrari Portofino.

With this expensive purchase, the actor is now among the top-notch celebrities such as Bhushan Kumar, Naga Chaitanya, and others who own Ferraris.

About Ferrari Portofino:

Ferrari Portofino is powered by a 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that generates 600PS of maximum power and 760Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, which sends power to the rear wheels through an electronic differential. This combination is capable enough to take the Portofino to 100kmph from a standstill in 3.5 seconds, 0.1 seconds quicker.

Ram Kapoor's professional life:

Ram Kapoor has been a part of several hit television shows such as Ghar Ek Mandir, Kasamh Se, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, and more. Along with doing shows, the actor also featured in various popular films such as Student Of The Year, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Humshakals, and many others.

Ram Kapoor's personal life:

Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor are one of the most popular and loved couples in the entertainment industry. The actors featured together in the television show Ghar Ek Mandir, where they fell in love, and then went on to tie the knot in 2003. They are parents to two children, a girl, and a boy.