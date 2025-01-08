Ram Kapoor reveals 'influential woman' and a Bollywood superstar called him after his massive physical transformation; find out who

Ram Kapoor has been all over the headlines because of his massive physical transformation. The actor has set a new benchmark after he lost 55kgs in just one and a half year. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about his professional journey, industry friends and even revealed who from the industry called him after his huge weight loss.

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Ram Kapoor was asked whether he felt competition back in time when Tulsi-Mihir's (Smriti Irani-Amar Upadhyay) pairing received immense love compared to his on-screen pairing with Gautami in Ghar Ek Mandir. Ram mentioned how he was never affected by Tulsi and Mihir's pairing's popularity as he was confident and never felt insecure. He explained how tight his friendship with Smriti has been over the years.

Ram revealed Smriti Irani was the politician who called him to praise his physical transformation. He said "Smriti is one of my closest friends and she was one of the first to call and she said 'What have you done to yourself?' She was the first people to call me after she saw this transformation. She is such a big name today. She is one of the most influential women of our country today."

He then revealed which Bollywood actor called him and said, "Sabse pehle Akshay Kumar ka phone aaya fir Smriti ka aaya (First Akshay Kumar called me then Smriti).

Advertisement

In the same interview, the actor spoke about his friendship with Sakshi Tanwar, Ronit Roy and many other popular actors from the early 20s. He spoke about his impressive journey in the showbiz industry, his achievements, love life, family, early life before becoming an actor and future projects.

Workwise, Ram Kapoor has been a part of several popular shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kasamh Se, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat and Dhadkan, among others. His last project was a web show Khalbali Records, which was released on September 12, 2024.

ALSO READ: When Ram Kapoor revealed secret to his drastic physical transformation; THROWBACK