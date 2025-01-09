Ram Kapoor reveals what Sakshi Tanwar's father told him before he shot 17-minute-long intimate scene with her in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

Ram Kapoor, known for his phenomenal work in the entertainment industry, was immensely loved for his role in the hit show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. However, the show grabbed eyeballs after Ram and Sakshi's intimate scenes were shown on Television. What followed was a huge uproar and questions about television content protocol. Ram even revealed having a discussion with Sakshi's father before performing the scene.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ram Kapoor was asked if he had to apologize after shooting 17 minutes of intimate scenes with Sakshi Tanwar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Ram clarified, "I didn't apologize. Ektaa had to apologize." He explained how his job was to perform the scene written in the script without throwing tantrums.

Ram shared that Ekta Kapoor wanted them to do the intimate scene, and he even mentioned that he was doubtful about performing that scene on Television. Ram revealed, "Ektaa was very confident that it should be done, and she trusted us."

Ram recalled getting permission from his wife, Gautami Kapoor, before performing the intimate scene. He said that Gautami asked him to decide whether he wanted to do the scene.

Ram said he even asked Sakshi Tanwar whether she was willing to do the scene and assured her that he would talk to Ektaa if she didn't want to perform the intimate scene. Ram revealed, "Sakshi's father said the most amazing thing to me. He is very nice. He said, 'Ram, it's you, so everything is okay.' They trusted me."

Advertisement

Ram mentioned how Sakshi then agreed to do the intimate scene. He recalled shooting the scene for two nights. He explained what happened after that: Ektaa had to deal with it. He added, "It wasn't our idea. It was her (Ektaa) idea, and we followed it."

When asked whether he had gone into an uncomfortable space with Sakshi after the uproar had happened, Ram denied it, saying that it had never happened between them.

Starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain aired from May 30, 2011, to July 10, 2014. He played Ram, while Sakshi Tanwar essayed the role of Priya. Their on-screen chemistry, storyline, acting mettle, and everything about Ektaa Kapoor's produced show was loved by the audience.

ALSO READ: Ram Kapoor reveals 'influential woman' and a Bollywood superstar called him after his massive physical transformation; find out who