Ram Kapoor's per-day earnings 25 years ago are what a bottle of mineral water costs now

Prominent actor Ram Kapoor needs no introduction as he has been established to be one of the biggest actors in the industry. Over the years, the talented star has built an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the viewers. As Ram is currently one of the bankable actors in the industry, he recently revealed his first job's earnings. Ram worked for a Television channel 25 years ago and his per day is what a bottle of mineral water costs now.

On Lets Talk With DevnaG, Ram Kapoor spoke about his journey in the Television industry, collaborating with Ektaa Kapoor, his successful stint in showbiz and more. Speaking about it, Ram elaborated how he was the highest-paid actor in the Television industry despite being 140 kgs. When asked about his first paid job, the actor revealed how he studied acting and when he bagged a role, he was over the moon.

Ram shared that he did his first job ever at Doordarshan and he was paid Rs 1,500 per day. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor shared how he feels grateful for the job as thus he entered the industry and has been working for 25 years. He said, "I was the biggest on Television size-wise." He thanked the audience for accepting him.

Ram explained how the Television industry is tough but once the actor gets success, they earn immense. He shared, "If I just wanted to make money, I wouldn't have left Television."

Workwise, Ram Kapoor has starred in several Television shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kasamh Se, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat and Dhadkan, among others. Ram starred in hit movies like Student Of The Year, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Loveyatri, and more. His last project, Khalbali Records, was released on September 12, 2024.

For the unversed, Ram Kapoor recently set a new benchmark after he lost 55 kg in just one and a half years. His amazing transformation from 140kgs to 55kgs left many stunned.