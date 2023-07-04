Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan returns to TV; 5 interesting facts about Arun Govil-Dipika Chikhlia's show

Dayanand Sagar's Ramayan, the iconic Indian mythological series that aired in 1987, holds a special place in the hearts of millions of viewers. The television show, based on the epic Hindu scripture Ramayana, won over audiences with its captivating storytelling, and stellar performances, and continues to be everyone's favorite adaptation of the show. The show's popularity extended beyond its initial run, as reruns and re-telecasts continued to captivate new generations of viewers. The timeless appeal of Dayanand Sagar's Ramayan which featured Dipika Chikhlia as Sita and Arun Govil as Lord Ram, lies in its ability to resonate with viewers of all ages.

5 interesting facts about Ramayan

As Dayanand Sagar's Ramayan returns to TV yet again, audiences are excited to watch their favorite characters come to life on screen. It was first aired on television on January 25, 1987. Let's take a look at a few interesting facts about the 1987 mythological series.

Arun Govil was initially rejected after his audition

In a recent interview, Arun Govil who became well-loved for his portrayal of Lord Ram revealed that he was rejected by Ramanad Sagar for the role. His sons Prem Sagar, Moti Sagar, and Anand Sagar asked him to play the character of Bharat and Lakshman. However, he was determined that he won't play any other role except Ram. After a few days he was offered the role by Ramanand Sagar.

'Ravana' Arvind Trivedi auditioned for the role of Kevat

Arvind Trivedi who essayed the role of Ravana initially auditioned for the role of Kevat. At that time, he used to work in Gujarati films, but he reached Mumbai to audition for Ramayan. While the buzz was Amrish Puri would be cast for the role of Ravana, seeing Arvind Tiwari's body language and attitude, Ramanand Sagar offered him the role of Ravana.

Ramayan was telecast in 55 different countries

Given the popularity of the 1987 series, Ramayan was telecasted in 55 countries. This earned the show viewership of over 650 million. It is said when the show was telecasted, the streets of the cities were deserted and neighbors gathered together in households with a television to watch the show. When it was telecasted, it was the only TV serial whose telecast time was 45 minutes.

Ramayan made it to Limca Book of Records

There's no doubt that the show was and still is one of the most popular TV serials. The show earned a spot in the Limca Book of Records for the World’s most-watched mythological series.

Duration of shooting

Ramayan was shot in Umargaon, a place 16 km away from Mumbai. The shoot for the show lasted for about 550 days and many artists stayed in Umargaon itself. If there was a shortage of cast, announcements were made in the nearby villages and this way, many common men and women were a part of the show.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma pens heartwarming note for Rohit Shetty as the show wraps up