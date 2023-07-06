Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan returns to TV; Paying ode to actors who passed away

In a moment that is bound to evoke nostalgia and excitement among television viewers nationwide, the timeless Indian epic, Ramayan, made a triumphant comeback to the small screen. The revered saga, which captured the hearts of millions when it first aired in 1987, recently returned to the small screen again. Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana captivated the audiences with its storytelling and stellar performances of the actors. The actors had such a profound impact on the viewers, that Arun Govil who essayed the role of Ram, Dipika Chikhlia seen as Sita, is still remembered for their distinctive characters. As the viewers set to witness the magical world of mythology unfold in front of their eyes again, let’s take a look at the Ramayan actors who are no longer with us.

Ramayana actors who are no more

Ramayan’s ‘Ravana’ Arvind Trivedi

In October 2021, Arvind Trivedi who essayed the role of Ravan breathed his last. He was 82 and suffered a heart attack. Before Ramayan, he was seen in the 1985 show, Vikram Aur Betaal. The actor-turned-politician has numerous Gujarati and Hindi films to his credit.

Ramayan’s ‘Hanuman’ Dara Singh

Dara Singh Randhawa, the wrestler-turned-actor who has made the nation proud on several occasions essayed the role of Hanuman in the 1987 show. In July 2012, he passed away after suffering a massive heart attack. He was last seen in the Hindi film, Jab We Met as Kareena Kapoor’s grandfather.

‘Mahamantri’ Chandrashekhar

In June 2021, actor Chandrashekhar, memorable for his role as Arya Sumant, King Dasharatha’s Prime Minister in the epic passed away due to age-related ailments at the age of 98. The actor is also remembered for his directorial ventures.

Lalita Pawar

Actress Lalita Pawar essayed the iconic role of Manthara in the show. She died on 24 February 1998, alone at her home in Pune. She was suffering from oral cancer.

Mulraj Rajda

Muulraj Rajda essayed the role of Maharaj Janak. The actor passed away in September 2012 at the age of 80 in Mumbai, Maharashtra due to age-related complications. He was a veteran Gujarati actor.

