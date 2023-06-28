Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan to return on television; When and where to watch?

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is one of the most popular adaptations of the epic which still rules the hearts of the audience. During the lockdown period, the 1987 series received a tremendous response from the audience when it made a return to the screens. It shows how popular the show still is. Now, amidst the Adipurush controversy, which received widespread criticism from viewers, the audience's favorite Ramayana is all set to return to screens again.

Ramayan returns to television

Shemaroo TV took to its official social media handle and announced the return of the serial. Uploading the promo, it wrote in the caption, "We are bringing to you all dear viewers the world-famous mythological serial "Ramayan"... Watch "Ramayan" from 3rd July at 7:30 PM only on your favorite channel #ShemarooTV." The promo shows the iconic star cast- Arun Govil as Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Sunil Lahiri as Lakshman, Late Dara Singh as Hanuman, and Arvind Trivedi as Ravana. Going by Shemaroo's post, the audience's favorite television serial will be aired at 7.30 p.m. Although there have been several adaptations of the epic Ramayana and Mahabharata on tv, Ramanand Sagar's adaptation remains the favorite.

Take a look at the post shared by Shemaroo TV here:

Reaction of fans

Reacting to the post, viewers wrote in the comment section how excited they are to watch the show on television. One user wrote, "Best serial of all time." Another commented, "Can't believe it's returning on TV again, excited to watch." The popularity of the show is evident from the comment section.

The news of Ramayan returning to television comes at a time when Om Raut's Adipurush is facing widespread criticism and controversies. The film released on June 16 has sparked a nationwide debate and some viewers are even comparing the performance of the actors, the dialogue, and the animation with Ramanad Sagar's Ramayan. Protests against the film have also erupted in certain parts of the country.

