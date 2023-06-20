Ramayan actor Sunil Lahri slams Saif Ali Khan's look in Adipurush: Raavan has the same haircut as Virat Kohli

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush was released in theatres on June 16 and it has been receiving criticism from all quarters. People have expressed disappointment in the makers for delivering cringe-worthy content. Not only the audience, but even the cast of the TV show Ramayan (1987) also is not happy with the film. Recently, actor Sunil Lahri, who essayed the role of Lakshman in the TV show, said that he is 'disappointed' and 'shocked' after watching Adipurush.

Here's how Sunil Lahri from the 1987 TV show Ramayan reacted to Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush

Adipurush is helmed by Om Raut and it was one of the most awaited films of 2023. The film couldn't impress the audience despite its high budget and grandeur. People are upset with the kind of dialogues Hanuman recited in the film. They have been protesting against the film across the country and demanding a ban. Amid massive controversy, Sunil spoke to Indian Express recently and shared his reaction. He said that the makers have destroyed everything.

Sunil said, "I really cannot understand who were they (Adipurush makers) catering to. Na narration, na story na characterisation. Sab kuch haywire hai. Different dikhane ke naam pe satyanash kar diya." He further also spoke about the characters in the film and how the makers have misrepresented them. He said that the Om Raut directorial doesn't have any emotional connection.

ALSO READ: Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir gets police protection over threat to life amid film’s backlash

He even questioned Saif's look in the film and compared it to Virat Kohli. Saif played the role of Lankesh in the film. Sunil shared, "Ram and Lakshman didn’t have any differentiation, looked and behaved the same. Then Raavan was made into a blacksmith, where he is beating iron. What was the need? Meghnad is a man with tattoos and the hairstyle of these characters is obnoxious. Raavan has the same haircut as Virat Kohli. It’s a shame." He even pinpointed the mistakes that the makers made in Adipurush.

Lahri added, "Starting with Pushpak Viman, which Ravaan used. Uske jagah yaha chamgadar le ke aagaye (They got a bat instead). Ram is seen fighting the war on Hanuman’s shoulder, whereas Lord Indra bestowed a carriage for him. To make it look more dramatic, they have got Lakshman and Meghnad fighting in water, whereas it’s said that Meghnad used his power to disappear then."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the makers announced that they will revise some dialogues in the film that have hurt sentiments amid getting trolled on social media. The changes are expected to be made this week.