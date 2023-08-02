Ramayan’s Dipika Chikhlia backed new show Dhartiputra Nandini selects lead; Find out who

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan actress Dipika Chikhlia has become a popular personality in the entertainment and showbiz world. She is still referred to as Sita Maa by many. The show adapted from the epic which aired in Doordarshan went on to become an all-time favorite among the masses. The actress has now stepped into the role of a producer as she is all set to produce her new TV show, Dhartiputra Nandini. It will be a family drama and the lead actors for the show have been finalized. Let's find out.

Dhartiputra Nandini's cast

ETimes reported today that actor Aman Jaiswal will portray the hero in Dipika Chikhlia's upcoming television drama. He made his acting debut with a cameo in Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Udaariyaan. Talking about landing this role, he said, "I made my acting debut with the popular show Udaariyaan, though that was a cameo, I enjoyed shooting and meeting people. I got to learn a lot of things. Finally, I got a challenging role in Punyashlok Ahilyabai. And now, I'm finally getting to play the hero in Dhartiputra Nandini."

Take a look at Dipika Chikhlia's recent social media post:

About Aman Jaiswal

Aman Jaiswal is relatively a new face in the television industry. The model-turned-actor featured in many television commercials. Talking about his journey, he shared, "My father wanted me to become IAS, engineer, or doctor and I was planning to pursue my father's dreams. It was during my teenage years, when I could connect to actors in films that I wanted to become one. My father never supported my dreams to become an actor as my family is very old school. But I convinced my mother." He further added that his mother was the only one who supported him and he would credit her for all his success and achievements.

About Dipika Chikhlia's show

There is no official announcement for the show yet. Earlier ETimes reported, that a source confirmed it will be a family drama produced by Dipika Chikhlia, and the Ramayan actress will be seen in a strong role in the serial. The show, titled, Dhartiputra Nandini will air on a new GEC channel. Reportedly, actress Shagun Singh will be essaying the female lead role opposite Aman. The show will reportedly go on floors in the last week of August.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 46: Jad Hadid getting emotional after seeing his daughter and more; 3 unmissable moments