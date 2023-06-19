Ramayan's Dipika Chikhlia shares video as Sita Maa; Fans react, ‘No One Can Replace You’

Dipika Chikhlia is still popular among the masses as Sita Maa. The actress essayed the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar's epic Ramayan, which aired in Doordarshan. The actress made an irreplaceable place in the hearts of the people with her role. Even though she has starred in many TV shows, and movies throughout her career, fans adore and respect her as her character from Ramayan. Today, the actress dropped a reel that caught the attention of the netizens.

Dipika Chikhlia's recent video on social media

The Ramayan actress is active on social media and often shares different videos. But today was different and her video garnered more than 95 thousand views within a few hours of posting. She uploaded the video dressed as Sita and used the trending song from Adipurush, Ram Siya Ram. She also wore a vermillion bindi on her forehead and sindoor. Uploading the video, she wrote, "This post is on public demand … I am grateful for the love I have always received for the role i played … Me … as sitaji …could not have asked for more …. "

Watch Dipika Chikhlia's video here:

Reaction of netizens

Soon after the video was uploaded, netizens took the comment section by storm. Most fans commented how she was remarkable as Sita and no one can replace her. One wrote, "Aap hindustan me logo ke dilon per Raaj karte ho." Another wrote, "No one can replace you in Seeta ji role". These comments prove how fans still remember her as Sita Maa. However, a few fans compared her to Adipurush's Kriti Sanon. Adipurush, based on the epic Ramayana, features Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon in the role of Goddess Sita, and Prabhas in the role of Lord Ram. Netizens commented, "Ma'am aapki yeh ek reel .... Puri Adipurush film per bhari padhegi." A few also commented how Kriti Sanon's role is nothing compared to Dipika Chikhlia's Sita.

For the unversed, Dipika Chikhlia has also been featured in popular TV shows like Luv Kush, The Sword of Tipu Sultan, and Kulvaddhu, among others.

