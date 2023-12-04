‘Ranbir Kapoor is a master at his craft’: Shivangi Joshi on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal
Shivangi Joshi shared her review on the recently released movie, Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.
On Sunday night, actress Shivangi Joshi held a Q and A session with her fans on social media. The actress enjoys an immense fan following and she interacts with her fans through these Q and A sessions. Her fans wait for these sessions to ask everything to their hearts’ content and also stay updated with every little detail about their favorite actress’ life. In yesterday’s session, one fan asked her if she watched the recently released movie Animal.
Shivangi Joshi’s review of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal
During yesterday’s Q and A session, one fan asked Shivangi Joshi if she had watched Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. The question for the actress was, “Kya apne Animal movie dekh li ho? (Have you watched the movie Animal?)”
The actress replied that she watched the movie and wrote, “Yes.. I predicted its success but was very violent. Performances were powerful. And what can you say about Ranbir Kapoor, he’s a master at his craft.”
Check out Shivangi Joshi's post here:
Earlier, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Maniesh Paul, Aly Goni, Arjit Taneja, and many other actors also shared their excitement about the movie as they went to the theatres to watch the film. Everyone praised Ranbir Kapoor’s powerful acting and hailed Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
About Animal
One of the most awaited movies of the year, Animal was released on December 1, 2023. The film marks the first collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The crime thriller is currently running in theatres and features Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles.
Shivangi Joshi opens up about anxiety
During the same interaction session with her fans, the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress also opened up about battling anxiety and depression. One user popped the question, "Have you ever battled depression or anxiety? If yes how you deal with that?"
To this, Shivangi replied, " That's a factor that is part of everyone's life. The answer is to stay positive and have faith in yourself. Every cloud has a silver lining..."
On the professional front, Shivangi Joshi is currently seen opposite Kushal Tandon in Barsaatein– Mausam Pyaar Ka.
