Randeep Rai says 'hard work pays off' after bagging lead role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Randeep Rai is one of the popular actors of the telly town owing to his good looks and acting skills. He became a household name with his stint on the show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. Besides this, he is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. Currently, the actor is essaying his role as Raghav in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opposite Niti Taylor. In an interview, he opened up about bagging the lead role in the show and also shared his happiness on the same.

Recently, in an interview, Randeep revealed that he failed to grab the opportunity of being part of season 1 of Bade Acche Lagte Hain and also shared his excitement on playing the lead role in the second season. He was quoted saying that he always wanted to be an actor and had given auditions for 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 1' for the role of Pihu's love interest but, unfortunately, that didn't work out. 'Still, I believe in the mysterious miracles of life and I was brought in to play the love interest of one of the daughters of Ram and Priya. Hard work pays off, here I am now playing a lead role in the second season of the show', he said.

Randeep further added that he is overjoyed and ecstatic that after 9 years, things worked out and he is a part of such a legendary show. Talking about his character, he said Raghav always appears unruffled with situations but inside him, there's a constant urge to prove himself, to establish his own worth and that is something that really resonates with him. 'I believe playing Raghav was destined for me', Randeep concluded.

About Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Talking about its second season, recently the main lead actors, Nakuul Mehta, and Disha Parmar announced their exit from the show. As the show was taking a 20-year generation leap, Disha and Nakuul were not keen on aging on-screen and thus decided to quit the show. Therefore, Randeep and Niti were roped in to play the leads on the show.