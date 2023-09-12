Ranna Ch Dhanna: Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa, and Diljit Dosanjh starrer drop poster and release date

Shehnaaz Gill is having a busy year with back-to-back projects. From her own chat show to movie projects, music videos, and other commercials, Shehnaaz is on a roll in her career. This year, she made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. After making her name in the television industry, she is creating waves in the film industry. Now, amidst her upcoming movies and other projects list, Shehnaaz dropped the poster of her upcoming film with Diljit Dosanjh, Ranna Ch Dhanna. The film's poster and the release date were dropped a few hours back.

Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sonam Bajwa's upcoming movie to release soon

A few minutes back, Shehnaaz Gill dropped the poster of the film that took everyone by surprise. The film, written and directed by Amarjeet Singh Saron will release on 2nd October. It stars Sonam Bajwa, Diljit Dosanjh, and Shehnaaz Gill in key roles, with Diljit also donning the hat of the producer. The poster is uploaded by the actors with the caption, "Ishq ne ghalib nikamma kar diya varna cheez toh hum thay kaam ki #RannaChDhanna movie releasing in cinemas worldwide 2nd Oct, 2024!!!"

Check out the poster of Ranna Ch Dhanna here:

Reaction of netizens

Shehnaaz's brother was the first to comment on the poster as he dropped red heart emojis. Fans of the actress dropped their best wishes and expressed surprise seeing the poster of the film. One user commented, "What a surprise Shehnaaz, I didn't expect this, can't wait!" Another wrote, "honsla rakh trio is back! Am so excited for this one. Shehnaaz aapko grow karta dekh esa feel hotha hai jese mujhe kudh ko success mili ho.." Other users wrote, "Diljit shehnaaz and sonam trio is back again to rock the screen." Many commented how they hope this film will be a super hit.

Earlier, Diljit Dosanjh worked with Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa in the 2021 film Honsla Rakh. This is why, the announcement of the return of the trio got the fans so excited. It was directed by Amarjit Singh Saron and marked Diljit's debut as a producer. The movie also starred Shinda Grewal, the son of Gippy Grewal.

