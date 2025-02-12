Ranveer Allahabadia Row: Aly Goni tweets in Samay Raina’s support writing ‘He has worked hard to…’

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina has finally issued a statement two days after the controversy surrounding his show, India's Got Latent, ignited. The comedian stated that he has deleted all episodes from YouTube. Minutes after his tweet, actor Aly Goni shared a post expressing his thoughts on this. The actor believes all episodes except the one featuring Ranveer Allahbadia should have remained on the channel.

Popular television actor Aly Goni has come out in support of Samay Raina. Goni expressed his disappointment over the decision, stating, "They forced Samay to delete all the episodes of Latent… not cool… that one episode should have been deleted, that's it. He has worked hard to make this show successful. Where everyone was praising him a few days back, now everyone is against him lol kya yaar."

Some of the most popular personalities who have been featured as jury members on India's Got Latent include Raftaar, Badshah, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rakhi Sawant, Tony Kakkar, Tanmay Bhat, Bharti Singh, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, among others.

The controversy surrounding India's Got Latent has been a major talking point, with multiple incidents sparking public debate. While some fans continue to support Ranveer, others have condemned his comments, leading to widespread discussions on social media about the responsibilities of influencers and public figures.

Besides Goni, many other actors in the television industry, including Nakuul Mehta, Chhavi Mittal, Rakhi Sawant, Abhinav Shukla, and Uorfi Javed, reacted to the incident. While a few slammed the content creators, others are of the opinion that public outrage and dragging the legal system in this is beyond necessary.

On February 10, a complaint was filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, comedian Samay Raina, Jasprit Singh, Ashish Chanchlani, and the show's organizers. The complaint, lodged with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission, accused them of using abusive language on the show.