Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBicep’s social media following drops; loses 142,000 followers in 2 days amid controversy
Podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia is making headlines for his controversial remark on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. Amid this, his social media following has dropped sharply.
YouTuber and influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, is facing significant backlash following his controversial remarks on comedian Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent. The controversy has not only led to legal troubles but has also resulted in a sharp decline in his social media following.
According to an analysis by Qoruz, an influencer marketing intelligence platform, Ranveer Allahbadia has lost approximately 142,000 followers across social media platforms within just two days. On Instagram, he has allegedly seen a decline of 72,000 followers, while his YouTube subscriber count has dropped by 70,000. The decline in followers reflects the growing dissatisfaction among his audience, many of whom have criticized his remarks and called for accountability.
On Tuesday, Mumbai Police arrived at Ranveer Allahbadia's residence in connection with the controversy. Additionally, a parliamentary panel is reportedly considering summoning him to address the issue. As the situation escalates, public outrage has intensified, leading to a noticeable drop in his online followers.
The controversy surrounding India's Got Latent has been a major talking point, with multiple incidents sparking public debate. While some fans continue to support Ranveer, others have condemned his comments, leading to widespread discussions on social media about the responsibilities of influencers and public figures.
However, Allahbadia has issued a public apology, stating that comedy is not his forte. He also noted that his remark on the show was not funny. "I personally had a lapse in judgment; wasn't cool on my part," added the podcaster.
For the unversed, a legal complaint has also been filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, comedian Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh, Ashish Chanchlani, and the show's organizers. Celebrities from both Bollywood and Television have also slammed the comedians for their insensitive remarks.
