Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Ashish Chanchlani’s lawyer shares latest developments, ‘As of now, matter is…’

Samay Raina’s YouTube Show India’s Got Latent, which enjoys immense popularity among the youth, is under the scanner for a recent comment made by the guests on the show. The episode featuring Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Makhija, Ashish Chanchlani, and Jaspreet Singh has been taken down by the platform. As the content creators face legal trouble, Chanchlani’s lawyer gives an update.

Ashish Chanchlani’s lawyer was spotted by the paps in the city. He stated that he is representing Chanchlani and when asked about the legal proceedings, he said, “Everything will be in the media pretty soon. Can’t comment much. As of now, the matter is sub judice; kuch bol nahi sakte.”

As the paps insisted he share more details, the lawyer stated that things cannot be revealed in the media.

For the unversed, Ashish found himself embroiled in a controversy surrounding the show India’s Got Latent. A video from a recent episode of the show, featuring Ashish, comedian Samay Raina, and YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Makhija, and Jaspreet Singh, went viral.

In the video, Ranveer Allahbadia made an inappropriate joke involving a contestant, which led to widespread outrage. He asked, “Would you rather watch your parents have s*x every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?” It didn’t sit well with the viewers and many slammed the creator, who is best known as BeerBiceps.

Ranveer Allahbadia, along with the other guests, including Ashish Chanchlani, was named in a police FIR under charges of promoting obscenity and vulgarity.

The controversy sparked a national debate about the boundaries of humor in the digital age, leading to further scrutiny from government bodies like the National Human Rights Commission, which called for the removal of such content from platforms like YouTube. Latest reports suggest Parliament may also summon Allahbadia and the others.