Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: BeerBiceps’ shocking question copied from Australian YouTubers?

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has sparked outrage over a shocking question he posed on the show India’s Got Latent. However, social media users have pointed out that the remark was not original and may have been copied from an Australian YouTube group, OG Crew.

The offensive question– “Would you rather watch your parents have s*x every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?” was originally featured in a video by OG Crew. The group, known for its edgy humor and challenge-based content, uploaded the same question in their Truth or Drink episode just two weeks ago.

In the video, YouTuber Sammy Walsh asked her co-host Akila the same question while laughing alongside Alan Fang. The format of Truth or Drink forces participants to either answer uncomfortable questions or take a drink to avoid responding. Many online users pointed out that Allahbadia borrowed the question from this show.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks have drawn widespread criticism, with calls for responsible content creation on social media platforms. Government bodies like the National Human Rights Commission called for the removal of such content from platforms like YouTube. Latest reports suggest Parliament may also summon Allahbadia and the others.

The guest panel of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent also featured Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Makhija, and Jaspreet Singh. As outrage from every corner stirred the controversy, Allahbadia, who goes by the user name BeerBiceps issued a public apology.

He mentioned that comedy is not his forte and his remark was not funny and appropriate. He satiated that he would request the makers of the show to remove that part. The episode of India’s Got Latent has been taken down from YouTube.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for live updates on the Ranveer Allahbadia row!