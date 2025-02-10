Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Chhavi Mittal questions audience’s role, ‘These are all big celebs and ideally…’

While social media continues to criticize YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia for his controversial remarks on India’s Got Latent, actress Chhavi Mittal has offered a different take on the situation. In a lengthy Instagram post, she questioned the role of the audience in making such content popular and called for introspection.

Chhavi Mittal pointed out that the same people who are now slamming the show’s creators for using controversial tactics were the ones who helped the show gain popularity. She started the note by writing, “The whole uproar about the show ‘India’s Got Latent’ has got me thinking. Who are the people who make such shows popular?”

“It is the same people who are now criticising the makers for stooping down low below in the name of views and publicity. These are all big celebs and ideally should not be slaves to cheap tactics for fame, and yet..” she wrote.

Check out Chhavi Mittal’s post below:

She also emphasized the responsibility of viewers in endorsing content. “Is it not the viewers’ responsibility too to exercise caution while endorsing content that they talk about? Watch?” she asked.

Along with the note, she posted a picture, compiling screenshots of the number of views her videos got. Sharing her personal experience, Mittal revealed that meaningful content, such as promoting environmental conservation, supporting NGOs, or spreading awareness about rare conditions, often goes unnoticed.

She added, “But lo and behold, one non-sensical meaningless post with me sitting on a beach wearing beachwear will get hundreds of hits.”

Mittal admitted to watching one episode of India’s Got Latent out of curiosity but found that the genre of comedy on the show did not resonate with her. She criticized the need for celebrities to resort to cheap humor for attention, stating, “Different kinds of celebrities are out there to compete against each other in an endeavor to be the lowest, most degraded version of themselves.”

While she agreed that Ranveer Allahbadia’s remark was insensitive, she also urged people to recognize their role in fueling such content by sharing, commenting, and gossiping about it. “Let’s stop spreading negativity,” she concluded, encouraging her followers to reflect on the kind of content they consume and promote.