Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: FIR filed against YouTuber over inappropriate remarks on Samay Raina’s show

Social media is ablaze with outrage as netizens call out YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia for his controversial remarks on comedian Samay Raina's show, India’s Got Latent. His disturbing question to a contestant has sparked widespread criticism, with many demanding strict action against him and others involved in the show. ANI has reported that legal actions have been taken against Allahbadia.

A complaint has now been filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the show's organizers. The complaint, lodged with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission, accuses them of using abusive language on the show. The letter also calls for strict legal action against the accused.

The controversy erupted after Allahbadia, who has over 3 million followers on YouTube, asked a contestant an inappropriate and offensive question: "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" His remarks left fellow judges—including Samay Raina, comedian Ashish Chanchalani, and influencer Apoorva Makhija—visibly shocked and speechless.

Responding to the backlash, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the issue, stating, "I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech, but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others. In our society, we have made some rules, and if someone violates them, it is absolutely wrong and action should be taken against them."

The controversy has reignited discussions on responsible content creation and the need for stricter regulations on digital platforms. While the accused have yet to release an official statement, the outrage continues to grow. Netizens have been slamming Allahbadia and Samay Raina for their 'crass comedy.'

Very recently, Samay Raina's show made headlines when legal action was taken against a participant for his insensitive comments against the people of Arunachal Pradesh.