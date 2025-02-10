Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast REACTS, writes ‘Lagta hai Samay Raina poore…’

The internet is abuzz with Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina controversy. Both YouTubers have found themselves in hot water following Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. Popular YouTuber and social media influencer Gaurav Taneja, known as Flying Beast, has reacted to the controversy.

Taking to Twitter, on February 9, Gaurav Taneja called out Samay Raina and wrote, "Lagta hai #SamayRaina poore YoutubeIndia ko cancel karwa ke hi maanega. @ReheSamay."

Check out Gaurav Taneja’s tweet below:

His reaction comes after a complaint was filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, Raina, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, and the show’s organizers for allegedly using abusive language. The complaint, submitted to the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women’s Commission, demands strict action against them.

The controversy erupted when Allahbadia, who has over 3 million Instagram followers, asked a contestant an inappropriate and offensive question that left fellow judges, including Raina, comedian Ashish Chanchalani, and Makhija, shocked and speechless. Allahbadia, who was a guest on Raina’s show asked a participant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also commented on the matter, stating, "I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech, but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others. In our society, we have made some rules, and if someone violates them, it is absolutely wrong and action should be taken against them."

Despite so much buzz, Allahbadia and Raina are yet to react to the controversy. Netizens are also questioning fellow YouTubers over their morale for remaining silent on the matter.

Talking about Taneja, he is famous for his work as a fitness influencer, entrepreneur, and YouTuber. He's known for his YouTube channels Flying Beast and FitMuscle TV, where he shares his fitness tips, travel vlogs, and daily life.