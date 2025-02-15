'They want to kill me,' says 'scared' Ranveer Allahbadia amid ongoing India's Got Latent feud

On February 14, Ranveer Allahbadia was found missing from his Mumbai home when the Mumbai and Guwahati Police reached there to record his statement. According to multiple outlets, the podcaster was found unreachable by the authorities.

On February 15, the influencer known for hosting the BeerBiceps podcast shared a statement on his Instagram, hinting at his whereabouts. “My team and I are cooperating with the police and all other authorities. I will follow due process and be available to all agencies,” he wrote.

He admitted that his controversial statement was insensitive and disrespectful, took complete responsibility, and apologized. The influencer further expressed his worry over receiving death threats against him and his family. "They want to kill me and hurt my family," he explained.

Allahbadia made a shocking revelation that people making those hateful threats invaded his mother's clinic, posing as patients to threaten his family. "I'm feeling scared and I don't know what to do," he admitted.

He reassured the public that he was not running away from authorities and claimed to have complete faith in India's judicial system to serve him justice. Allahbadia is facing charges of obscenity and offending public morality for his controversial statement on a stand-comedy show India's Got Latent, which caused an uproar of outrage on the internet.

In the since-deleted episode of the show, Allahbadia asked a distasteful question to one of the contestants that prompted outrage from the media, government authorities, and others. In the aftermath, he issued a public apology but the authorities have not dropped the charges.

Samay Raina, who created the YouTube comedy series deleted all episodes from his channel after the matter escalated. So far the Police have recorded statements of Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchalani, who were also part of the now-controversial episode.