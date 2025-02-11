Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: NHRC asks YouTube to take down 'obscene and vulgar' episode from Samay Raina's show

Ranveer Allahbadia's crass remark about parents s*x have landed him in serious trouble. An FIR against the YouTuber, popularly known as BeerBiceps, was lodged for his offensive, vulgar and inappropriate comment during his appearance on Samay Raina's controversial show, India's Got Latent. However, as per a recent development, The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed YouTube to remove the video-sharing platform.

According to a report by The Hindu, Priyank Kanoongo, a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has sent a letter to YouTube directing them to remove the "obscene and vulgar" video featuring podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia from the show India's Got Latent. In a letter written to Mira Chatt, YouTube's Public Policy head, Mr Kanoongo said that the Commission has received a complaint from Yogendra Singh Thakur, who alleged that India's Got Latent, contains highly objectionable, inappropriate, and obscene remarks against Indian society.

The NHRC also expressed concerns that the show distributes obscene and vulgar content and misleading messages under the guise of freedom of speech, which could contribute to a corrupt mindset in society. Kanoongo urged YouTube to take immediate action to remove the specific episode or videos in question from its platform.

He added, "Prior to the removal of such content, you are also required to submit details of the channel and the specific videos to the concerned police authorities where the FIR has been registered, for further necessary action."

For those who don't know, Ranveer Allahbadia had asked a contestant on India's Got Latent, "Would you rather watch your parents have s*x for the rest of your life—or would you join in once and stop it forever?" Due to this statement, he received immense backlash from the audience, several politicians, actors and more.

Not only Ranveer Allahbadia but the FIR has also been lodged against Samay Raina, the show's organizers, and social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, who was also on the panel with Ranveer.

After this, the YouTuber released a video on his Instagram apologizing for his vulgar comment. In his apology, Ranveer admitted that his remarks were inappropriate and unfunny and said “Comedy is not my forte. I’m just here to say sorry." On February 10, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also responded to the backlash and mentioned that action would be taken.