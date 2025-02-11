Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Parliament panel may summon YouTuber BeerBiceps over vulgar remark

A Parliamentary panel on Information Technology is considering summoning YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, over his recent remarks on a YouTube show. The move comes after several Members of Parliament (MPs) and complaints filed against him and comedian Samay Raina.

Sources indicate that the panel may send a notice to Ranveer Allahbadia, asking him to explain his statements. There is also a possibility of action against YouTube for broadcasting the content. BJD MP Sasmit Patra and Shiv Sena (MP) Priyanka Chaturvedi, both members of the committee, have raised concerns over the remarks and plan to address the issue in the upcoming session.

Patra emphasized the need for stricter rules to prevent offensive remarks, especially considering the influence YouTubers have on young audiences. "It is extremely unfortunate... We need stricter guidelines to control such disparaging remarks that are used so loosely," he stated.

Chaturvedi criticized the use of abusive language under the guise of comedy, highlighting that Allahbadia has a significant following and has even been recognized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Any abusive language in the name of comedy is unacceptable. He has millions of subscribers and has hosted top politicians on his podcast. The Prime Minister himself gave him an award," she said.

Allahbadia, who has 4.5 million followers on Instagram and over 10 million subscribers on YouTube, was honored at the National Creators Awards last year.

For the unversed, the controversy erupted when Allahbadia asked a contestant on India's Got Latent, an inappropriate and offensive question that left fellow judges, including Samay Raina, comedian Ashish Chanchalani, and Makhija, shocked. Allahbadia, who was a guest on Raina’s show asked a participant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" However, he issued a public apology after the video faced backlash.