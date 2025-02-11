Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Police presence outside residence sparks speculation; Official clarifies, ‘I do not have…’

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, is facing criticism over a controversial remark he made on the show India’s Got Latent. The backlash has led to discussions on social media, with many questioning his content choices. Adding to the developments, police officials were recently seen outside his residence, sparking speculation.

A video shared by ANI shows two police officers on a bike being questioned by paparazzi. When asked if they were responding to a complaint against Ranveer Allahbadia, one officer clarified that they were simply on routine rounds. "It is my job to come here for rounds. I did not go to his residence, I took rounds downstairs. I have not given any notice to anyone. We came here in the morning as well only for rounds. I do not have orders to check anything about him," the officer said

Earlier, PTI reported that a team from Versova Police had visited the influencer’s residence, further fueling speculation about possible action against him. However, there has been no official confirmation of any legal proceedings.

The controversy began after Allahbadia asked an inappropriate question on his show, which was later revealed to have been copied from an Australian YouTube group. Many criticized the YouTuber for using such crass words to make a joke, while some MPs even raised concerns about the need for stricter digital regulations.

Advertisement

While police presence near his residence has caught public attention, authorities have denied taking any specific action against him so far. Government bodies like the National Human Rights Commission called for the removal of such content from platforms like YouTube. Latest reports suggest Parliament may also summon Allahbadia and the others.

The guest panel of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent episode also featured Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Makhija, and Jaspreet Singh.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for live updates on the Ranveer Allahbadia row!