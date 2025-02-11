Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Rakhi Sawant defends YouTuber for crass comment; says 'I know he did wrong but...'

Ranveer Allahbadia's name has been embroiled in controversy as his vulgar remark on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent has been receiving backlash from many. Popularly known as BeerBiceps, the YouTuber received flak when he made a s*xual comment on parents. Many questioned the limits of content regulations, particularly on online platforms and OTT services. However, actress and controversial personality Rakhi Sawant has now defended Ranveer's comment.

In an unexpected turn, actress and controversial figure Rakhi Sawant came to Ranveer's defense. She wrote, "Forgive him, yaar. It's okay, happens sometimes; forgive him. I know he did wrong but forgive him." While Ranveer is slammed for his vulgar comment, the actress is the first to defend his statement. For context, Rakhi has previously appeared on India's Got Latent as part of the panel with Samay Raina and others.

Take a look at Rakhi Sawant's comment here-

The controversy began when Ranveer Allahbadia posed the provocative question to a contestant: "Would you rather watch your parents have s*x for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?" The question shocked the live audience and fellow panelists, and it has been met with widespread disapproval. Activist Rahul Easwar has filed an FIR against Ranveer with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission.

In addition to Ranveer, the FIR also targets Samay Raina, the show's organizers, and social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, known as The Rebel Kid, who was also on the panel.

Following the uproar, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed YouTube to remove the controversial video. Priyank Kanoongo, a member of NHRC, sent a letter to YouTube requesting the removal of the "obscene and vulgar" content featuring Ranveer Allahbadia from the show.

Furthermore, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) announced that it would take strict action against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and the show India's Got Latent. The AICWA has called for a complete ban on the program, stating that it will not endorse "despicable shows."