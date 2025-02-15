Ranveer Allahbadia faces legal charges, but Kanan Gill asked same question in 2015; Netizens dig up old clip

Ranveer Allahbadia’s recent remark on India’s Got Latent, hosted by Samay Raina, has stirred up a heated debate online. While many criticized him for his provocative question, others have now pointed out that similar remarks have been made before. Amid the ongoing backlash, social media users have dug up an old video of stand-up comedian Kanan Gill, reigniting discussions on the subject.

The resurfaced clip from 2015 shows Kanan Gill asking actors Jackky Bhagnani and Lauren Gottlieb an equally uncomfortable question during an interview for their film Welcome to Karachi. In the video, Kanan pushes them to answer the same obscene "Would you rather watch..." question, leading to a visibly awkward moment.

With this old clip now gaining attention, many are questioning why Ranveer Allahbadia is facing backlash while similar instances in the past went unnoticed. One user commented, “We need answers. Why is Ranveer being targeted?” Another wrote, “This question has existed for at least 10 years in different forums. Ranveer just copied it and got screwed.” “Gill was a nobody back then; Allahabadia & Raina are ‘somebodies,” wrote another.

Talking about the ongoing controversy, on February 10, a complaint was filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, comedian Samay Raina, Jasprit Singh, Ashish Chanchlani, and the show's organizers. The complaint, lodged with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission, accused them of using abusive language on the show.

The latest developments suggest that on February 14, the Mumbai and Guwahati authorities went looking for the podcaster and found his Mumbai residence locked. A police officer informed one of the news outlets that the Mumbai police initiated an inquiry and landed at his home located in the Versova area to question him on the case.

Meanwhile, Samay Raina has requested an extension on his summons as he is currently on an international tour.