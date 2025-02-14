Ranveer Allahbadia Row: After supporting Samay Raina, Munawar Faruqui takes fun dig at BeerBiceps

Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina are the talk of the town. The podcaster and comedian who enjoy immense popularity among the youth are suddenly facing backlash from every corner of the country for their recent remarks on India’s Got Latent. Amid the legal row, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui took to social media to take a dig at Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps.

Munawar Faruqui, who is currently in London made netizens laugh with his cheeky remark in the latest post. On February 13, the stand-up comedian uploaded a clip on his social media handle where he is seen by the roadside. As a police vehicle pass by the road, he says, “Police jaa rahi hai, BeerBiceps ke ghar. (Police is going to BeerBiceps’ home)” The clip is uploaded with the caption, “Ladka nikal gaya hain… Haath se!!!”

Check out Munawar Faaruqui’s clip below:

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 17 winner recently came out in support of Samay Raina. A few days back, he posted on Instagram, "Samay (kissing emoticon). Art joh hai voh spring ki hai, jitnaa dabaoge utnaa upeer uthega. (Art is like a spring—the more you suppress it, the higher it rises). My G is going to come out so strong you will see."

While several politicians and other celebrities are boiling over the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent, television actor Aly Goni also came out in Samay Raina’s support.

On February 10, a complaint was filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, Jasprit Singh and organizers of India’s Got Latent for allegedly using abusive language on the show.

The latest development on the case suggests that Ranveer Allahbadia, who is best known as BeerBiceps sought relief from the Supreme Court in this issue. His lawyer is Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, son of ex-Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud.