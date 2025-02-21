Ranveer Allahbadia Row: Apoorva Mukhija UNFOLLOWS everyone amidst India's Got Latent Controversy?

Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, is one of the popular social media creators online. However, since February, her name has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Apoorva's name has been embroiled in India's Got Latent controversy after she appeared on the show as a guest. Several FIRs were filed against her in different states. Amidst the ongoing row, Apoorva has taken a big step of unfollowing everyone.

On her Instagram account, Apoorva Mukhija has a massive 2.9 million followers. While she was following many on her Instagram, she has now stopped following everyone. Apoorva's Instagram following is currently 0 whereas her followers remain the same. Ever since the controversy began, the social media creator hasn't posted any content including reels and photos. She has been prohibited by the authorities from doing any business online.

Take a look here-

While Ranveer Allahbadia's clip from the show India's Got Latent is doing the rounds on the internet, users are also sharing Apoorva's clip from the show. She is also being slammed for her vulgar comment. The controversy erupted when a contestant on the show joked about vaginas. Replying to that, Apoorva questioned him, "Kabhi vagina dekhi hain maa se nikalne ke baad, la***e? (Have you ever seen a vagina after coming out of your mother?)."

Apart from this, several inappropriate comments were made on the show, which resulted in the controversy. The National Commission for Women (NCW) issued a summon against her and she failed to attend the hearing. Apoorva, who also received death threats, requested the commission to attend the hearing virtually. Her lawyer mentioned that she would attend the hearing once the situation stabilizes.

Samay Raina's controversial show, India's Got Latent has landed him and several others in big legal trouble. Samay, Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ashish Chanchlani are receiving flak from every corner for their vulgar comments on the show. Jaspreet Singh, Balraj Ghai, Tushar Poojari, and Saurabh Bothra are also summoned in connection to this controversy.

Following the backlash and multiple FIRs, Samay Raina and the makers of India's Got Latent have pulled down all the episodes of the show from YouTube.