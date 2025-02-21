Ranveer Allahbadia Row: Ashish Chanchlani moves to Supreme Court to quash cases against him, hearing on THIS date

Ashish Chanchlani is one of the accused in India's Got Latent controversy, while Ranveer Allahbadia is the key accused. The issue erupted after they made lewd remarks on the show, upsetting many and the authorities. After this, multiple FIRs were filed against Ranveer, Ashish, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and others associated with the controversy in Assam and Mumbai. Now, Ashish has moved to the Supreme Court, seeking a quashing of the FIRs filed against him.

According to a Republic World report, Ashish Chanchlani has asked the Supreme Court to cancel the case registered against him in Assam. Like Ranveer Allahbadia, he has filed a writ petition seeking to quash the FIRS against him. In the plea, drafted through advocate Shubham Kulshreshtha and filed by advocate Manju Jaitley, Chanchlani has sought quashing of the FIR registered at Cyber Police Station Police Commissionerate, Guwahati Crime Branch, Assam.

As per the report, the Supreme Court will hear the petition of the YouTuber today (February 21). The plea is listed for hearing before the bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh. This came after the Supreme Court granted interim relief to Ranveer Allahbadia from further arrest in India's Got Latent controversy.

For the uninformed, the FIR was first filed against the YouTubers in Assam for allegedly promoting obscenity on India's Got Latent. The case in Assam was filed based on a complaint by an individual on February 10 under multiple sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhtia, IT Act, Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act and the Cinematograph Act.

Ashish co-judged the show with Samay Raina, Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija. The YouTuber didn't make any controversial remarks but was still named in the case filed against him in Assam and Maharashtra.

Due to these explosive reactions, all episodes of India's Got Latent controversy have been pulled down from YouTube.