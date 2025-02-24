Ranveer Allahbadia Row: BeerBiceps and Ashish Chanchlani appear before Maharashtra Cyber Cell to record statements

In the latest development concerning the ongoing India's Got Latent controversy, popular YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia have voluntarily approached the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to record their statements. This move comes in response to the summons issued by the Cyber Cell, following allegations of promoting obscenity on Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent.

On February 24, Monday, Ranveer Allahbadia, best known as BeerBiceps, and Ashish Chanchlani, the panelists of India's Got Latent's controversial episode appeared before the authorities. ANI tweeted that they recorded their statement at the Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell Headquarters in Navi Mumbai.

The controversy erupted when Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, made an inappropriate remark during his appearance on the show, hosted by comedian Samay Raina. The comment deemed offensive and sexually explicit, sparked widespread outrage on social media platforms, leading to multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) being filed against Allahbadia, Raina, Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, Jasprit Singh, and the organizers of the show.

In light of the backlash, Allahbadia issued a public apology, acknowledging his lapse in judgment and stating, "My comment wasn't just inappropriate; it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, and I am just here to say sorry."

Following this, Samay Raina removed all episodes of India's Got Latent from his YouTube channel and expressed his intention to cooperate fully with the authorities. He stated, "I have removed all 'India's Got Latent' videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly."

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has registered cases against over 30 individuals associated with the show and has summoned prominent figures like Rakhi Sawant. Summons have been issued to these individuals to record their statements as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Supreme Court of India also weighed in on the matter, granting interim protection from arrest to Ranveer Allahbadia. However, the court criticized his remarks, stating Ranveer as someone with a 'dirty and perverted mind'. The court has restrained Allahbadia from airing any further YouTube shows and directed him to deposit his passport with the police, prohibiting him from leaving the country without prior permission.