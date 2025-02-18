Ranveer Allahbadia Row: BeerBiceps’ lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud says he was ‘disgusted’ by his remark on India’s Got Latent

Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, the lawyer representing YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia in the Supreme Court, expressed his strong disapproval of the YouTuber’s controversial remark on the show India’s Got Latent. In the Supreme Court today (February 18), he stated that he was ‘personally disgusted’ by the statement but questioned whether it amounted to a criminal offense.

“As an officer of the court, I personally am disgusted by what the petitioner has said,” Abhinav Chandrachud remarked, adding that the legal implications of the comment were a separate issue. The Supreme Court, while granting interim protection to Ranveer Allahbadia, criticized him sharply, stating that his words reflected a ‘very dirty’ mindset. The court remarked, “Such behavior has to be condemned. Just because you are popular, you cannot take society for granted.”

During the Supreme Court hearing, Chandrachud pointed out that Allahbadia’s family was facing serious threats, including people entering his mother’s clinic under pretences and harassing her. He also highlighted that one of the co-accused had received an acid attack threat and cited that a former WWE wrestler, Saurav Gurjar aka Sanga, allegedly issued a violent threat against Allahbadia.

Chandrachud further argued that multiple FIRs across the country constituted an abuse of legal process. “A second FIR on the same matter is an abuse of process,” he stated, referencing previous cases where similar concerns were raised.

The court, however, remained firm in its criticism, with Justice Surya Kant remarking, “He should be ashamed of what he has done to his parents.” Despite this, the court acknowledged the threats against Allahbadia and allowed him to seek protection if needed.

As part of the order, the Supreme Court directed Ranveer Allahbadia, who is best known as BeerBiceps to deposit his passport with the police and barred him from leaving the country without court permission. The court also put an interim stay on FIRs registered in Maharashtra, Assam, and Jaipur provided he joins the investigation.