Ranveer Allahbadia Row: BeerBiceps’ old joke about landing in jail for his sense of humor resurfaces amid India’s Got Latent controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia, who has been in the spotlight for his remarks on the adult comedy show India’s Got Latent, once jokingly predicted that his humor could land him in jail. Now, amid the ongoing controversy, an old clip of him making this statement has resurfaced. It is from an interaction with Vir Das.

The viral clip is from one of Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast episodes featuring Emmy-winning comedian Vir Das. During their conversation, Ranveer spoke about his struggle with being funny, saying, “I never had a struggle with the audience knowing me, but I have struggled to be funnier. That’s why I ask people like you and Zakir Khan for advice.”

In response, Vir suggested that humor comes from experiences and surroundings. It was at this point that Ranveer made the now-famous remark, “If I really expose my sense of humor, I would go to jail.”

The podcaster’s joke has gained new relevance following the backlash he received for his remarks on India’s Got Latent. The show, known for its bold and dark humor, sparked outrage when a clip of Ranveer making an inappropriate “Would you rather watch your parents have sex?” joke went viral. Many viewers found the comment offensive, leading to multiple complaints and FIRs against him.

Advertisement

Facing mounting pressure, Ranveer issued a public apology, calling his remarks a lapse in judgment. However, many on social media were unconvinced and continued to criticize him. The controversy soon reached the Supreme Court, where Ranveer sought relief from legal action. While the court granted him interim bail, he has been restricted from leaving the country.

While many in the entertainment industry agree with his stance, others believe comedy should have boundaries, especially in a public setting. Comedian Munawar Faruqui, music composer Vishal Dadlani, social media influencer Uorfi Javed, and Rakhi Sawant are among the few others who reacted to the controversy.